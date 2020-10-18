Unlinked migrant worker is sole community case

A 49-year-old Bangladeshi migrant worker was the sole community case reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night. His case is currently unlinked.

He was asymptomatic and was detected through routine testing.

MOH said that his serological test result has come back positive, indicating a past infection.

There were three new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,904.

There was one imported case among the new cases, a 19-year-old Singaporean woman who came back from Indonesia. She was tested while serving her stay-home notice and was asymptomatic.

The last new coronavirus case reported yesterday is a migrant worker residing in a dormitory. He was also asymptomatic and was detected through rostered routine testing.

No new locations were added by MOH yesterday.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 14 cases discharged yesterday, 57,783 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 41 are recuperating in community facilities. They make up 78 active coronavirus cases in Singapore yesterday.

Update on cases

New cases: 3 Imported: 1 (1 Singaporean) In community: 1 (1 special pass holder) In dormitories: 1 Active cases: 78 In hospitals: 37 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 41 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,783 Discharged yesterday: 14 TOTAL CASES: 57,904

Last Friday was the first time there were fewer than 100 active coronavirus cases in Singapore in the last seven months.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.