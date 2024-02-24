Two hikers missing near Whitley Road found after hour-long search by police, Gurkhas

SINGAPORE – Two hikers who went missing on Feb 24 morning were found after an hour-long search by police officers and the Gurkha contingent.

In a Facebook post on Feb 24, the police said that they were informed at around 11.40am that two people went missing in the forested area near Merryn Road, off Whitley Road.

“Officers from Tanglin Division and Gurkha Contingent were swiftly deployed to locate the missing persons,” the post added.

The missing pair were found unhurt at 12.55pm, the police said.

Police did not provide further details on the hikers.

In April 2023, the police and Gurkha contingent were also deployed when two men went missing in MacRitchie Nature Trail and Reservoir Park.

The search, which also involved officers from the National Parks Board and national water agency PUB, was completed in 15 minutes, with the search party crossing the reservoir in a boat to enter the search zone from the coastline.

The police have advised the public to stay on designated trails while trekking for their own safety.