When a search for one lost hiker at MacRitchie Reservoir turned into a hunt for two

SINGAPORE - When National Parks Board (NParks) officers got a call from a hiker lost inside MacRitchie Nature Trail and Reservoir Park, they thought he was alone.
The hiker did not say there was someone else with him during the call last Monday.
