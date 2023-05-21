When hiking, avoid going off trail and standing on logs for Instagram photos: NParks

SINGAPORE – A log might seem like a fun prop for an Instagram photo, but going off trail at a nature reserve to get a shot on it is never a good idea.

Because while the log or tree stump may look sturdy, one cannot tell if its structural integrity has been compromised by an infestation of termites or other insects, said the National Parks Board (NParks).

Last Tuesday, Ms Toh Yuet Hsin, deputy director of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve branch, under NParks’ Conservation division, guided The Sunday Times on a hike along the MacRitchie Nature Trail, which is part of the reserve.

She showed ST the dos and don’ts of hiking after two hikers were rescued in April, when they got lost in the reserve.

It was raining heavily and one of them called NParks for help before his smartphone battery ran out. Both men, aged 51 and 67, had carried only small sling bags without power banks.

And in December 2021, a 48-year-old woman went off the trail while hiking in a forested area along Upper Bukit Timah Road and died while posing for photos in front of a concrete slab.

It had broken in two and fallen on her.

She suffered multiple injuries, and her death was ruled a misadventure during a coroner’s inquiry in February.

NParks said that in 2021, there were four missing hiker cases in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve that it was aware of. There were five cases in 2022.

Ms Toh said the first “do” is to take a fully charged mobile phone and a power bank on your hike.

While both those pointers were checked before the hike, this reporter made quite the blunder even before our short 1.5km trek had begun.

It was raining and instead of waiting it out under shelter, I suggested we just forge ahead.

But Ms Toh quickly scuppered that idea.

She said: “Hikers should always check the weather forecast before their hike and refrain from hiking in the rain. The ground may be slippery and large tree branches may fall, especially in heavy rains or thunderstorms.”