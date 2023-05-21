When hiking, avoid going off trail and standing on logs for Instagram photos: NParks

SINGAPORE – A log might seem like a fun prop for an Instagram photo, but going off trail at a nature reserve to get a shot on it is never a good idea.
Because while the log or tree stump may look sturdy, one cannot tell if its structural integrity has been compromised by an infestation of termites or other insects, said the National Parks Board (NParks).
Last Tuesday, Ms Toh Yuet Hsin, deputy director of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve branch, under NParks’ Conservation division, guided The Sunday Times on a hike along the MacRitchie Nature Trail, which is part of the reserve.
She showed ST the dos and don’ts of hiking after two hikers were rescued in April, when they got lost in the reserve.
It was raining heavily and one of them called NParks for help before his smartphone battery ran out. Both men, aged 51 and 67, had carried only small sling bags without power banks.
And in December 2021, a 48-year-old woman went off the trail while hiking in a forested area along Upper Bukit Timah Road and died while posing for photos in front of a concrete slab.
It had broken in two and fallen on her.
She suffered multiple injuries, and her death was ruled a misadventure during a coroner’s inquiry in February.
NParks said that in 2021, there were four missing hiker cases in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve that it was aware of. There were five cases in 2022.
Ms Toh said the first “do” is to take a fully charged mobile phone and a power bank on your hike.
While both those pointers were checked before the hike, this reporter made quite the blunder even before our short 1.5km trek had begun.
It was raining and instead of waiting it out under shelter, I suggested we just forge ahead.
But Ms Toh quickly scuppered that idea.
She said: “Hikers should always check the weather forecast before their hike and refrain from hiking in the rain. The ground may be slippery and large tree branches may fall, especially in heavy rains or thunderstorms.”
Thankfully, the rain had stopped after an hour.
During our hike, Ms Toh emphasised the importance of staying on designated trails, and not venturing off track as doing so would risk disturbing the flora and fauna there.
Those caught straying off designated trails in nature reserves can be fined up to $2,000.
Ms Toh added that signs are placed in nature reserves and parks to remind visitors not to stray off the trails.
Hikers should also expect to run into wild boars and monkeys, but should always keep a safe distance from them and not provoke them.
I was relieved there was no monkey business during our hike, but Ms Toh said it is not uncommon to see macaques roaming around.
“If you encounter them, don’t approach them and don’t give them any food as that could alter their natural behaviour and view humans as a food source,” she said.
She added that hikers should refrain from showing their teeth to monkeys, as it may be misread as a form of aggression.
Hikers are also encouraged to trek with a buddy, or let family members know where they are heading if hiking alone.
Said Ms Toh: “At the end of the day, we just hope people will enjoy their hikes while they keep these pointers in mind so that our nature reserves can be protected for others to appreciate too.”