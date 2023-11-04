S’pore trial testing drugs on cancer cells shows promise in reducing unnecessary treatments

SINGAPORE – An ongoing clinical trial in Singapore that aims to save patients with advanced cancers from receiving unnecessary treatments has shown promising results.

It involves extracting cancer cells from patients during their biopsy, growing the cells in a laboratory and testing drugs on the cells to see if they will be effective in helping individual patients.

Dr Yong Wei Peng, the oncologist leading the trial, said this approach can protect up to 70 per cent of patients from treatments that do little to help them.

“This technique allows us to match the right drugs with the needs of the patient.

“In doing so, it can help patients save cost and reduce their exposure to the toxicity of unnecessary treatments,” said Dr Yong, who is associate director of research and a senior consultant at the department of haematology-oncology at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS).

NCIS is one of the first institutions worldwide to trial the technique, which could lead to personalised cancer treatments.

Six patients with advanced gastric cancer have undergone the trial so far. Researchers found that testing combinations of drugs on their cancer cells in a laboratory yielded the same results as giving them the drugs directly.

This means the tests done on cancer cells have preliminarily shown to be able to predict how a patient would react to them if the drugs were given to them in reality.

Dr Yong said growing enough cancer cells to test drugs on them could take from six weeks to four months. But it does not delay treatment as this method of testing is currently not required in the early stages of treating cancer, he added.

Dr Yong said: “Oncologists usually proceed with first-line treatments as quickly as possible after a patient’s diagnosis. This can be a combination of surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

“Most patients – about 70 to 80 per cent of them – respond well to first-line treatments.

“The role of testing using cancer cells will help doctors whose patients show resistance to first- or second-line treatments decide what combination of drugs to proceed with next.”

Dr Yong added that patients with advanced stage cancers may also choose to opt out of treatment and prioritise end-of-life care if test results predict that they will respond poorly to alternative treatment plans.