9-year-old with brain tumour is first child patient to complete proton therapy at NCCS

SINGAPORE – When Reon Theodore Tan was in Primary 2, his mum bought him a small red pail, lined it with a plastic bag and hooked it onto his backpack. He carried the pail to school every day for many months.

“When I want to vomit, I just turn my head and vomit into the pail,” said Reon, who is nine and now in Primary 4.

The urges were immediate and he would throw up almost daily in school then. The pace of the occurrences slowed down but not enough to drop the need to take a plastic bag to school.

He subsequently developed headaches and his eyesight deteriorated.

Doctors did not find anything amiss. His mum Janet Nah suspected it was due to stress as he aspires to do well in school, but when his legs gave way and he became dizzy earlier this year, they took him to a polyclinic.

Reon was referred to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with benign brain tumour Craniopharyngioma.

The tumour was very large, pressing on vital parts of his brain, including the optic nerves, hormone centre and brainstem. He had to undergo surgery, followed by radiotherapy to treat the remaining tumour that cannot be removed without damaging vital brain tissue, as well as the surfaces that were in contact with the tumour.

That was when his parents opted for proton therapy, an advanced type of radiation treatment that can precisely target tumours, reducing damage to nearby healthy tissues and organs. It became available at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) in June, when the Goh Cheng Liang Proton Therapy Centre started operations.

The facility, which takes up basements two to four, is one of three proton beam facilities here. It has four treatment gantries, and is supported by a $50 million gift from the Goh Foundation. The other two operators, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and the Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings, also began operations recently.

Before these facilities were set up, patients here had to go overseas for such treatment.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Dr Michael Wang, a senior consultant and chairman of NCCS’ division of radiation oncology, said the proton beam is delivered in very small spots, layer by layer, to treat complex shaped tumours.

This helps to reduce the radiation to nearby tissues and leads to fewer treatment-related side effects.

While conventional photon radiation therapy remains the standard treatment to treat most solid cancers, proton therapy can benefit patients with deep-seated tumours in vulnerable areas such as in the brain, within the pelvis or abdomen, and young patients whose tissues and organs are still growing, he added.