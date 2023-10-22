Cell therapy: Using living cells to cure disease

SINGAPORE – Diagnosed with large diffuse B-cell lymphoma in May 2021, Madam Fung Mei Fong went through a series of conventional treatments that were unsuccessful, leaving her close to giving up.

The average lifespan of patients with large diffuse B-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the body’s lymphatic system, is less than one year if left untreated.

After her first chemotherapy treatment, the 62-year-old lost weight, and for several months had to use a wheelchair as a result of foot drop, a complication which affects the nerves in the feet.

Following her first round of chemotherapy, a scan showed that the cancer had spread to the rest of her body. A second round of chemotherapy also failed.

A third therapy called R-Pola Len – for the drugs polatuzumab vedotin, rituximab and lenalidomide – was among the few options left. It caused Madam Fung to lose her appetite. But the cancer continued to spread.

A stem cell transplant to replenish the blood stem cells in her bone marrow, allowing them to produce healthy new blood cells, was ruled out for the grandmother of two as chemotherapy had depleted her white blood cells, making her unsuitable for the procedure.

Throughout the year-long process, Madam Fung’s 63-year-old husband was her rock, doing the chores and helping her to the toilet when she was too weak to go herself. She also turned to painting and drawing to give herself relief.

It was then that Madam Fung was introduced by her doctors to experimental CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy, where T-cells – a type of white blood cells that help fight infections – are genetically altered in a lab to kill cancer cells and infused back into the patient.

Chimeric antigen receptors are artificial proteins which can bind to specific proteins on the cancer cells, allowing the immune cells to track down cancer cells.

She received the infusion in July 2022, and remained in the hospital for almost a month after the infusion for monitoring. All her food had to be fully cooked to protect her immune system from bacteria and other harmful organisms.

Speaking to The Straits Times a year after the process, Madam Fung said she is now in remission, with tests showing no sign of lymphoma.

While she was initially scared about having to go through such a complex treatment, Madam Fung said doctors helped assure her, and she saw the therapy as her “last chance”. “I’m very happy to have gone through (CAR T-cell therapy),” she said.