What could cause large vessels to lose power?

SINGAPORE – On March 26, a Singapore-flagged vessel, Dali, crashed into a bridge in Baltimore, in the United States, after the crew lost control of the ship following the ship’s loss of propulsion.

This meant that it was no longer being propelled forward by engine power.

But although the vessel, which was being piloted, had reportedly dropped its anchors as part of its emergency procedures, it was unable to come to a stop in time and crashed into the bridge.

This was due to the momentum from its initial course of travel, said Dr Kenneth Low, an associate professor and engineering cluster director of Singapore Institute of Technology.

The Straits Times looks at the role of pilots as vessels manoeuvre port waters, possible reasons why the Dali lost power, and what ship crews do during such emergencies.

1. What are ship pilots, and why do they need on?

The International Maritime Organisation recommends that foreign-flagged vessels hire local qualified pilots to guide their ships in and out of ports, as well as in other areas where specialised local knowledge is required.

Ships engaged in foreign trade calling at ports in Maryland must hire a local ship handling specialist, known as a pilot, to be on board to navigate the vessel safely into port, said the Association of Maryland Pilots on its website.

Roger (not his real name), a navigational officer at a major shipping company with three years of experience in navigating a container ship, said such pilots function as “local guides” for the ship’s captain to sail through ports.

Typically, local pilots do not take over the steering of a ship, as this responsibility still falls on the captain and ship crew, added Roger.

Jon (not his real name), who was a captain with about 14 years of sailing experience at an established shipping company, said that pilots normally play advisory roles and provide “very precise” navigational instructions to captains.

Like Roger, he spoke to ST on the condition of anonymity. Both are Singaporeans.

As the local pilots are familiar with the waters, they usually tell captains to travel at certain speeds at various points of the journey in and out of ports and to turn the helm – the ship’s steering wheel – at certain degrees to travel in exact directions, he said.

In Singapore, vessels with a gross tonnage of 300 tons and above, as well as LPG, LNG, chemical tankers and passenger vessels, must engage a local pilot in order to ensure safe navigation when entering or exiting its port.