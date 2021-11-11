What ails ComfortDelGro as Aussie IPO plan is called off?

SINGAPORE - What is happening to ComfortDelGro's shares? Since the group announced in May that it was planning to free up cash from its Australian unit - later revealed as an initial public offering (IPO) - its stock price has continued to trend downwards.

The counter took another hit on Thursday (Nov 11), after the home-grown transport group said on Wednesday that it was calling off its IPO plans Down Under. Closing five cents lower at $1.56, the stock is 14 per cent off its year's high in April.