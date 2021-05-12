ComfortDelGro looking at partial sale of assets or IPO in Australia

SINGAPORE - Transport group ComfortDelGro is looking to divest some of its assets in Australia, potentially scaling down operations in a country where it has been operating for 16 years.

The company is one of the largest private bus operators in Australia, with combined assets worth $1.17 billion.

On Wednesday (May 12), it said the move to "unlock value" could take a variety of forms, including a partial sale of assets or listing the company on the stock exchange.

ComfortDelGro operates public buses, private coaches, ambulances and taxis in Australia. It is also involved in outdoor advertising operations. It owns several subsidiaries and regional companies, which together last year chalked up $608 million in revenue.

Board chairman Lim Jit Poh said the move was part of a strategic review, as well as the result of a greater focus on renewable energy.

"We have been looking at our global portfolio to see where we can unlock value for shareholders, as well as invest in new technologies including electrification," he said, without elaborating.

ComfortDelGro said it would share more details "as they become material".

The transport group currently operates in seven countries, including Singapore.

It first bought Sydney bus operator, the Westbus Group, in 2005 and now operates in six states and territories in Australia - New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, Canberra, Northern Territory and Queensland.

One of its subsidiaries is National Patient Transport, which is the largest private operator of non-emergency patient transport services in Australia.

It also owns ComfortDelGro Corporation Australia, which operates the Hillsbus and Forest Coach Lines in Sydney and services in the suburbs of Melbourne and other cities in the state of Victoria. In Queensland, ComfortDelGro Corporation Australia provides bus services that include services for those with special needs and school buses.

ComfortDelgro also currently operates in China, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam and Malaysia.