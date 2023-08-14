Unused electric vans put up for sale after dealers claim higher rebate before it was halved

SINGAPORE – Good-as-new electric vans are being offloaded in the used market after dealers registered them before April 1, to get a $30,000 rebate, which was halved after the deadline.

The rush for the Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme (CVES) rebate was why electric van registrations spiked to 610 units in March, accounting for nearly 65 per cent of 939 units registered in the first quarter of the year.

But some of these vehicles were never actually sold to buyers or used.

On online used vehicle portal Sgcarmart, more than 70 practically new electric vans – all registered in the first quarter of 2023 – were listed for sale as used vehicles in end-July.

A BYD T3 electric van registered on March 31 is listed for sale at over $120,000, with 10km on its odometer. A salesman for the vehicle said the dealership had two such units left after selling other vans earlier.

BYD electric vans are imported by ST Engineering and sold by appointed dealers.

As the pre-registered electric van was registered under the earlier incentive scheme, its buyer would receive the remaining $20,000 of rebate from the Land Transport Authority over the next two years of ownership. The first $10,000 would have been given out at registration.

This makes the pre-registered electric van comparatively cheaper than a brand new, unregistered one, which would cost just over $140,000 before the $15,000 rebate given upon registration.

Some industry insiders deny that there are many such registered but unused electric vans, noting that the practice is expensive for dealers as they have to pay for the certificate of entitlement (COE) to register the van, on top of bearing the vehicle cost.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums have been high. In the first quarter of 2023, the commercial vehicle COE premium ranged between $77,109 and $91,101, compared with between $42,200 and $51,504 in the same period a year ago.

However, Mr Edward Tan, executive director of Hong Seh Evolution, which imports electric vehicles, said there are at least some excess electric van registrations.

He estimates the actual market demand to be around 100 or so electric van registrations a month, after subtracting the surge in registration numbers in February and March.

This, in turn, suggests that the actual rate of adoption of electric vans by businesses may not be as strong as indicated by the high number of registrations in the first quarter of the year.

Checks by The Straits Times with some rental companies found that the leasing rate of electric vans has not risen in the past 12 months either. This is despite the cost of registering electric vans rising in 2023, with the reduced CVES incentives and rising COE premiums.

Leasing is a popular option for companies wanting to try out using electric vans instead of buying them, as it gives firms the flexibility to revert to traditional internal combustion engine options if the electric vans do not meet their needs or expectations.