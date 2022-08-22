Chinese vans lead the charge for electrification

SINGAPORE - Electric light goods vehicles (LGVs) are charging forward, accounting for more than one in four LGVs registered between January and July this year, compared with only 2.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Among the 628 electric vans registered, more than half, or 380, are from Chinese brands BYD, DFSK, Golden Dragon and Maxus. Customers are driven to buy and operate these cheaper vehicles compared with combustion-powered alternatives, but deliveries have not been stable to cope with demand.