Chinese vans lead the charge for electrification

Among the 628 electric vans, more than half are from Chinese brands BYD, DFSK, Golden Dragon and Maxus. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Electric light goods vehicles (LGVs) are charging forward, accounting for more than one in four LGVs registered between January and July this year, compared with only 2.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Among the 628 electric vans registered, more than half, or 380, are from Chinese brands BYD, DFSK, Golden Dragon and Maxus. Customers are driven to buy and operate these cheaper vehicles compared with combustion-powered alternatives, but deliveries have not been stable to cope with demand.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top