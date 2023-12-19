Early baggage facility at Changi Airport’s T2 upgraded, now fully automated

SINGAPORE – Next to Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 sits a facility the size of four Olympic-size swimming pools, where an average of 4,200 bags shuttle through a system of conveyor belts stretching over 1.2km every day.

Automated cranes sort the bags, which were checked in early, into storage slots by height and weight.

When the flight that the bags are bound for is ready for loading three hours before departure, the crane automatically retrieves them and sends them on their way.

More travellers are checking in bags early – more than three hours before their flight departs, said airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG). More than 33,000 people used the early check-in lounge at Jewel Changi Airport in October, up from about 6,000 in January.

Passengers can check in at the Jewel lounge as early as 24 hours before their flight, depending on the airline. Regular airline counters open for check-in about two to three hours before a flight.

Sixteen airlines currently offer early check-in at Jewel, up from 10 airlines in January.

From October 2022 to September 2023, when T2 was partially opened, these early bags had to be moved and removed manually by workers at the terminal’s early baggage facility, which was semi-automated.

This was done by eight workers who worked eight-hour shifts, and two technicians would oversee the system.

The 5,120 sq m facility, which can store up to 2,400 bags, became fully automated in October 2023.

This means the workers who had been doing the labour-intensive job of moving bags can be redeployed to other tasks, said Mr Koh Ming Sue, CAG’s executive vice-president of engineering and development.

“With the upgrade to full automation, there is no longer a need for human intervention,” he said.

Two technicians now monitor the system from a control room each shift.

After the early bags are checked in at Jewel, it enters the baggage handling system – a network of conveyor belts, sensors and sorters.

Luggage tags – which indicate the flight that the bag is bound for, its destination airport and a unique identification number – are then scanned.

After going through security screening, the bags are sent underground, where more than 13km of tracks connecting Terminals 1, 2, 3 and Jewel whisk the bags to their destinations at speeds of up to 7m per second. The inter-terminal transfer system can handle more than 2,700 bags an hour. Bags are transferred manually to and from Terminal 4.