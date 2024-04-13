Steady stream of visitors, prospective buyers at The Car Expo 2024

SINGAPORE – Mr John Goh was looking for a good bargain at The Car Expo on April 13.

The 62-year-old semi-retired property agent purchased a compact electric crossover BYD Atto 3 at the show which has a listed price of $164,888 – with non-guaranteed certificate of entitlement (COE) – to replace his Toyota Altis of almost 10 years.

The Atto 3 typically costs $234,888 with COE, which is a certificate that gives one the right to own and use a vehicle in Singapore.

Having placed his deposit of $16,489 for his new car, Mr Goh said that he “felt the pinch” given the high COE premiums.

A “slight pain” has replaced the feelings of happiness he expected to feel after buying a new car, he added.

But those who need a car now have little choice, he said.

There were 20 per cent more sale transactions at the show on April 13 compared with the first day of the previous edition of The Car Expo on October 14, 2023, said organiser SPH Media, which publishes The Straits Times.

The two-day event runs till April 14, from 10am to 8pm, at Singapore Expo halls 4 and 5.

Mr Goh was among the steady stream of prospective car buyers who were there on the first day of the event.

The Car Expo 2024 is the biggest post-Covid-19 edition of the show, with 41 brands showcased and 34 booths in 17,000 sq m of floor space.

Among the 10 fresh entrants to the show is Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker GAC Aion, which garnered strong interest among visitors, including network engineer Jordan Ng.

Mr Ng, 29, said he wanted to find out more about the brand, since he knew other EV brands like Tesla and BYD but was not familiar with GAC Aion.

He was checking out the Chinese manufacturer’s electric crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV) model Aion Y Plus.

However, he added that he would not consider getting an EV in the near future as the charging infrastructure is not readily available in Ang Mo Kio, where he lives.