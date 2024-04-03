COE prices rise for all categories except commercial vehicles

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher in the car and motorcycle categories at the latest tender exercise on April 3.

The price of COEs for smaller, less powerful cars ended at $89,000, 4.1 per cent higher than the $85,489 recorded in the previous exercise two weeks ago.

For larger, more powerful cars, the COE premium climbed 5.5 per cent to $101,334, from $96,011.

The price of Open category COEs rose 5.4 per cent to end at $101,002, from $95,856. Open category certificates can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles but end up used almost exclusively for larger, more powerful cars.

The COE premium for motorcycles was $10,000, up 3.2 per cent from $9,689.

The COE price for commercial vehicles was the only one to register a drop on April 3. At $67,501, it was 3.7 per cent lower than the $70,112 registered at the previous exercise.