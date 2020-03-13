SIA and SilkAir cut flights to and from India

SINGAPORE - National carrier Singapore Airlines and SilkAir have cancelled a number flights to and from several cities in India until April 26 following the South Asian country's suspension of visitor visas.

This adds to a slew of flight cancellations by both airlines which have already axed thousands of flights as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement on SIA's website, the cuts announced to date will result in a 15.6 per cent reduction in capacity for the two airlines.

In total, SIA Group, which also comprises budget airline Scoot, has cut its capacity by 18.7 per cent compared with what it had originally scheduled from February to the end of May.

The latest move sees SIA and SilkAir cutting flights to seven cities in India including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Other international airlines such as China Eastern Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Thai Airways have also cancelled flights to India.

India's Health Ministry said on Wednesday (March 11) that it would suspend a vast majority of visas to the country in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Millions of foreign nationals of Indian origin, who are traditionally granted visa-free access, will now need to apply for a visa to enter the country.

The ministry had also urged Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

SIA has also cancelled flights to countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and several locations in Europe.

The airline industry has been hit hard by the outbreak, with experts estimating that the global aviation sector may lose some $157 billion in revenue this year as a result of the coronavirus.

Airlines around the world have been forced to cancel flights and delay plane orders due to increasing flight restrictions and a sharp drop in demand.