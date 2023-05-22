Shortage of drivers pushes ComfortDelGro to end 4 school bus contracts by June school holidays

SINGAPORE – A subsidiary of transport giant ComfortDelGro has terminated school bus contracts with four primary schools, becoming the latest operator to stop services due to a lack of drivers.

The four schools served by ComfortDelGro Bus – Casuarina Primary and Meridian Primary in Pasir Ris, Nan Hua Primary in Clementi, and Northland Primary in Yishun – are now looking for new operators to take over when the new semester starts after the June school holidays.

ComfortDelGro Bus is one of the largest players in the private bus industry, and this is the most number of schools to be affected by a single bus service operator pulling out in 2023.

The operator informed the four schools on April 1 that it will stop the service by early June.

Ms Tammy Tan, group chief corporate affairs officer at ComfortDelGro, said it has been increasingly difficult to recruit new bus drivers amid the tight labour market.

The subcontractors that the company uses for these school contracts were also pulling out because they could not find enough drivers, she added.

It is an industry practice for the school bus contract holder to work with other bus service operators to provide the needed number and type of buses.

According to Ms Tan, ComfortDelGro Bus has been providing school bus services to five primary schools for the last 20 years. The latest decision means only one primary school will remain in its fold.

In addition to the four schools, Zhonghua Primary in Serangoon and Valour Primary in Punggol are also in the midst of a tender for a new operator.

Both schools are served by Longlim, which will pull out when the current school term ends.

Longlim operation manager Ang Zi Wei said the company could not continue the two school contracts after some of its drivers left.

He added that the revenue from the current contracts does not allow the firm to raise salaries to retain these drivers while coping with the rising cost of operations.

Longlim has lost more than 18 of its 60 or so drivers in 2023 and the company has not been able to fill these vacancies, he said.