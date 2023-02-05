St Stephen’s School to have new school bus operator from March; fares up by as much as 89.4%

SINGAPORE - St Stephen’s School has appointed a new company to provide school bus services for its pupils, with the new vendor serving the school located in Siglap from March 1, 2023.

Some parents will have to pay more under the new contract with bus operator Liberty Resources, The Straits Times has learnt.

The biggest hike sees fees raised from $118.80 to $225 a month – a jump of 89.4 per cent. This covers pupils ferried daily in medium-sized buses and living less than 2km away on one-way trips.

Those living farther away – between 6km and 7km – taking two-way trips in a medium-sized bus will see the fare from March cut from $322.92 to $300.

The news comes days after the school told parents that it had agreed in January to terminate a two-year contract with bus operator Yeap Transport, which won a contract in October 2022 to provide bus services for two years until the end of 2024.

This was after numerous complaints from parents about the poor standard of service just weeks into the new school year.

In a letter sent to parents on Feb 2, 2023, the school’s principal Timothy Goh said the new rates are “more reflective of current market norms”.

The school said it received two proposals for the tender, and picked Liberty Resources after considering feedback on the proposal, pricing, the company’s capability and its track record.

The school included four parents with children using the school bus service as part of its evaluation process.

The school said Liberty Resources has a total of 32 buses, including 26 small buses which can carry up to 15 passengers. It was the larger of the two companies that submitted tenders.

The other tenderer has 10 buses and could not cover all the locations required by the school. It had also proposed to make second trips to ferry students in the afternoon, which would mean some pupils would have to wait in school for their turn.

Around 490 pupils out of the school’s total student population of 1,300 children use the school bus service, noted the tender document.