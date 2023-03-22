School bus fares rise 10% at most schools, but subsidies also increase

SINGAPORE - School bus fares have gone up by 10 per cent at most schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) in 2023, with special education schools seeing steeper increases due to a smaller pool of suitable bus operators for the job.

In response to higher fares, MOE increased the school bus fare subsidy in January, from 60 per cent of monthly bus fares to 65 per cent. In situations where a family needs more help, schools can provide further financial assistance to cover the bus fares.

Eligible students in special education schools can make use of the Enabling Transport Subsidy from SG Enable. The agency increased the amount of assistance offered in July 2022, and these schools can also provide further discretionary support to needy students.

Both MOE and the Ministry of Social and Family Development will step up financial assistance if the need arises.

These updates were given by Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang in response to questions from Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) in Parliament on Wednesday.

Ms Gan said demand for school bus services has been relatively stable. However, some school bus service providers have given feedback to MOE that they face a shortage of drivers and rising fuel costs, among other challenges. This has led to the need to raise bus fares.

The fare increases, as well as challenges faced by bus service operators, were highlighted in a 2022 report in The Straits Times as well as subsequent reports on the industry.

Operators have told ST that driver shortage is the most serious issue they face, noting that the majority of drivers who remain in the business are getting old.

Acknowledging that many school bus operators are set up as sole proprietorships, and they are ageing, Ms Gan said MOE was discussing with other agencies how to help them support students in the long run.

Bus service providers for special education schools do not receive any special training from MOE, but Ms Gan said schools normally specify in their contracts with bus operators the kinds of skills and services required for the job.

The Enabling Transport Subsidy is available to eligible citizens and permanent residents with disabilities. The scheme provides up to an 80 per cent subsidy for transport fees. It was previously known as the Voluntary Welfare Organisation Transport Subsidy Scheme until July 1, 2022.