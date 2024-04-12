Scoot receives first of 9 new Embraer jets ahead of inaugural flight in May

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS (Brazil) - Some 14 months after Scoot inked a deal to add Embraer planes to its books, the first of nine new E190-E2 jets was handed over to the Singapore budget carrier ahead of the aircraft’s inaugural flight to Krabi in Thailand on May 7.

It is the first time an aircraft from the Brazilian manufacturer is being introduced to the fleet of a Singapore carrier, and a handover ceremony was held on April 11 at Embraer’s headquarters in the city of Sao Jose dos Campos, an hour’s drive from Sao Paulo.

Scoot chief executive Leslie Thng and other senior Scoot executives were in Brazil earlier in the week to get a first look at the plane, decked in the airline’s yellow-and-white livery.

“We are all very excited that it is finally here,” Mr Thng told reporters after inspecting the jet, which has an all-economy configuration.

“It is after really hard work over the past 14 months, in terms of trying to work out the specifications of the aircraft, so it meets the overall mission.”

The 112-seat E190-E2 will be the smallest commercial aircraft based out of Changi Airport, and one of its selling points is that there are no middle seats.

“The two-by-two seating on the aircraft is something different from what we currently have on Airbus and Boeing planes,” Mr Thng said. “I think it will be welcomed by all our passengers.”

Scoot chief operating officer Ng Chee Keong said the airline is making history with the new jet. “It is typically unheard of for an aircraft to come into service within such a short span of time,” he noted.

Scoot’s first E190-E2 aircraft, named Explorer 3.0, is set to leave Sao Jose dos Campos on April 12 and land in Singapore on April 15, after which it will undergo a final round of approvals before it can start commercial service.

With a range of about 5,300km, the plane will make stops in Recife in the north of Brazil, the Canary Islands off the coast of north-west Africa, Athens in Greece, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Hyderabad in India on its maiden journey to Singapore.

The stops are to account for mandatory crew rest hours and allow for the plane to be refuelled.

Mr Thng said Scoot will carry out a series of internal activities after the plane arrives, to ensure that the airline has enough resources ready for the first commercial flight. These include getting its crew and engineers familiar with the jet and starting aircraft training for the first set of pilots.

For a start, Scoot - the low-cost arm of national carrier Singapore Airlines - will fly the Embraer aircraft to six destinations in South-east Asia. Two of them - Koh Samui in Thailand and Sibu in Malaysia - are new routes for the airline, made possible by the smaller jets.