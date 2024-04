SINGAPORE – The breathtaking beauty of the Aegean Sea beckons. Come April, I will be packing my bags to Santorini and other Greek islands.

In January 2023, I spent Chinese New Year battling the cold in central Japan, but loving every minute of the dreamy winterscape. In December 2023, I was in sunny Dubai admiring the extravagant architecture and screaming my heart out while dune bashing across the desert.