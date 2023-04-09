Changi ranks 9th among world’s top 10 busiest airports in 2022 for international passengers

SINGAPORE – Changi Airport has returned to the ranks of the world’s top 10 busiest airports, in terms of international passenger traffic in 2022, amid strong growth in air travel demand.

The airport was the world’s 9th busiest, with a total of 31.9 million travellers passing through, according to the ranking by Airports Council International (ACI) World released on April 5.

Changi is the only Asian airport in the top 10.

Dubai International Airport held on to the top spot with 66 million international passenger movements, followed by London Heathrow Airport with 58.2 million passengers and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with 52.5 million.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Changi Airport was the world’s 7th busiest in terms of international passenger traffic and managed a record 68.3 million passenger movements in 2019.

The airport dropped to the 95th spot in 2021 as borders were shut and air travel demand plunged during the pandemic.

With the resumption of international travel, global passenger traffic in 2022 reached close to seven billion, based on preliminary figures from ACI World.

It represents an increase of 53.5 per cent from 2021, or a 73.8 per cent recovery from 2019 results, marking an important milestone in air travel’s recovery from the pandemic.

International traffic is inching back to pre-pandemic levels, with volumes climbing 89.7 per cent in February 2023 compared with February 2022, according to figures from the International Air Transport Association (Iata) released on April 4.

In February, all markets recorded strong growth, led by carriers in the Asia-Pacific region, said Iata.

International traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, reached 77.5 per cent of February 2019 levels.

Iata director-general Willie Walsh said demand for air travel continues to be strong across the globe and particularly in the Asia-Pacific, despite the uncertain economic climate.

“The industry is now just about 15 per cent below 2019 levels of demand and that gap is narrowing each month,” he said.

“People are flying in ever greater numbers. With the Easter and Passover holidays, we are expecting large numbers of travellers to take to the skies in many parts of the world. They should do so with confidence that airlines have been rebuilding resiliency that suffered owing to the pandemic,” added Mr Walsh.