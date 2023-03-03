Passenger traffic at Changi Airport expected to recover fully by 2024 or possibly earlier: Iswaran

SINGAPORE – Passenger traffic at Changi Airport should return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, or possibly earlier, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

Giving this update on Friday, he told the House that passenger traffic volumes, flights and city links at Changi are now at about 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, while flights at Seletar Airport have recovered fully since January 2023.

In 2019, a total of 68.3 million passengers passed through Changi Airport, with 382,000 commercial flights taking off or landing at the airport.

Passenger traffic fell to a low of 0.5 per cent of this total during the pandemic in 2020.

The aviation sector has made a strong recovery from the debilitating impact of the pandemic, Mr Iswaran said, noting that weekly flight services from Singapore to China have more than doubled from 38 in January to nearly 100 now.

While this is a quarter of the weekly flights to China that were available in 2019, Chinese and Singapore carriers are expected to resume more services in the coming months, he added.

The aviation workforce – currently at 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – is also expected to recover fully by 2023, he said.

Responding to Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) and Workers’ Party MP Dennis Tan (Hougang) about the upcoming Terminal 5, Mr Iswaran said land preparation and drainage works at Changi East have been completed and construction on the mega project is expected to start by 2025.

The authorities are working with consultants to update the terminal’s design so that it is more modular, resilient and energy-efficient, he added.

Slated to be operational in the mid-2030s, T5 will serve 50 million passengers a year, more than T1 and T3 combined.

The Changi East development, which includes T5, support facilities and a new industrial zone, is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

Mr Iswaran said the Government will add another $2 billion to the Changi Airport Development Fund, which was set up in 2015 to support airport expansion projects.

It was reported in 2018 that the Government had earlier injected about $4 billion into the kitty.

Singapore’s maritime sector also performed well during the pandemic, achieving the second-highest container throughput on record of 37.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022, Mr Iswaran said. The unit refers to the dimensions of a standard shipping container.

Despite global economic headwinds, the mid-to-long term outlook remains positive, he added.

On the public transport front, bus and MRT ridership reached 90 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in January 2023, but Mr Iswaran said the recovery has been uneven.