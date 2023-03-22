Jetstar begins operations at Changi Airport T4; terminal spruced up with new offerings

SINGAPORE – Australian low-cost carrier Jetstar started operating from Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 on Wednesday, after months of negotiations over the carrier’s relocation from Terminal 1.

Jetstar Asia, which operates from Singapore to destinations in Australia and South-east Asia, had its first inbound flight arrive at T4 from Manila at 12.40am, while its first outbound flight departed from the same terminal for Manila at 6.15am.

Jetstar Airways, which is based in Australia, will have its first flight from T4 departing for Melbourne at 10:10pm on Wednesday.

Passengers aboard the 25 Jetstar services operating from T4 on Wednesday will be given tote bags and luggage tags to mark the occasion. By the end of that day, Jetstar would have served nearly 4,000 passengers, according to a statement on Wednesday by Jetstar and Changi Airport Group (CAG).

Jetstar Asia chief executive Barathan Pasupathi said the move to T4 will enable the airline to grow its fleet, capacity and network of destinations. He added that Changi Airport has been the Singapore-based carrier’s home for nearly 19 years.

Mr Lim Ching Kiat, CAG’s executive vice-president of air hub and cargo development, said: “Months of hard work and close collaboration between all partners involved have led to this successful transition.”

In July 2022, Jetstar rejected Changi Airport’s decision to move its flights from T1 to T4.

Following months of talks and a joint study by CAG and Jetstar on the potential impact of the relocation, the airline announced last November that it would move.

The flights on Wednesday were the culmination of months of preparations by CAG, Jetstar and their airport partners, who conducted various tests to ensure a smooth move, including two rounds of orientation flights on Feb 22 and March 9.

With its relocation, Jetstar joins 18 other airlines operating at T4.

Since T4 resumed operations last September, it has served more than three million passengers and has been spruced up with new offerings such as Japanese fusion bar Aji Ichi Sushi, Korean streetwear brand Acme de la vie and electronics store Metapod.

The terminal’s Heritage Zone, which is fully open now, offers food and souvenirs from local brands such as Bengawan Solo, Eu Yan Sang and Old Chang Kee.