Changi Airport Group CEO to step down on July 1 after 15 years; airport veteran to take over

SINGAPORE – Mr Lee Seow Hiang, chief executive of airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG), will step down from his role on July 1, after 15 years at the helm.

Mr Yam Kum Weng, CAG’s executive vice-president for airport development who has been leading the Changi East project, has been named his successor, CAG said in a statement on April 9.

Mr Lee, 54, will also step down as a CAG board director, as well as the chairman of the boards of Changi Airports International (CAI), the consultancy and investment arm of CAG, and Jewel Changi Airport Development, which runs Jewel, the lifestyle and entertainment complex at the airport.

Mr Yam, 59, will be named a CAG board director and chairman of the CAI board from July 1.

CAG spokesman Ivan Tan told The Straits Times that the new chairman of Jewel Changi Airport Development, a joint venture between CAG and mall operator CapitaLand, will be announced in due course. “As Jewel Changi Airport Development is a joint venture, it is appropriate that the shareholders discuss this first,” he said.

Appointed CAG’s founding chief executive on July 1, 2009, Mr Lee witnessed several of the airport’s key developments, including the launch of Terminal 4 in 2017 and the opening of Jewel in 2019.

Before helming CAG, Mr Lee held various appointments in the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Ministry of Defence from 1989 to 2005, with his last position being deputy head of air operations in the RSAF headquarters.

From 2005 to 2008, Mr Lee was the principal private secretary to the late Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew.

CAG chairman Tan Gee Paw thanked Mr Lee for his contributions to CAG and the airport, adding that his vision transformed Changi into a strong air hub with an extensive network.

“As the chief executive officer, Seow Hiang kept CAG financially strong and stable during the pandemic years,” said Mr Tan Gee Paw.

He added: “It is to the credit of CAG’s management team led by Seow Hiang that Changi Airport’s passenger traffic has already surpassed 2019’s pre-pandemic levels in February and March 2024.”

Some 5.35 million passengers passed through the airport in February 2024, up from the 5.13 million passenger movements in February 2019. CAG said the figures for March 2024 will be provided later.

Mr Tan Gee Paw said the board carefully reviewed its options in considering a replacement for Mr Lee, while recognising Changi Airport’s role as a critical infrastructure and the importance of leadership continuity in pushing CAG’s plans forward.

Mr Ivan Tan, the CAG spokesman, told ST both external and internal candidates were considered.

Noting Mr Yam’s experience as a senior executive leading Singapore’s air hub development and airport management, Mr Tan Gee Paw said the board is confident that Mr Yam is best suited to run an operationally intensive airport while ensuring the success of the Changi East programme, which includes the development of T5 set to open in the mid-2030s.