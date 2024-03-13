Changi Airport traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels in February

SINGAPORE - Passenger traffic at Changi Airport crossed pre-pandemic levels for the first time in February, hitting 104.3 per cent of the traffic numbers recorded in February 2019.

There were 5.35 million passenger movements in February 2024, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) on March 13.

Changi Airport recorded its busiest day of the month on Feb 18 – the third Sunday of the month, in the middle of the Chinese New Year festivities – with 203,000 passengers passing through its terminals.

The milestone comes after a year of steady recovery in 2023 for the airport, which returned to 86 per cent of annual traffic levels before the pandemic, or 58.9 million passengers.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the airport registered 68.3 million passenger movements in 2019.

Mr Lim Ching Kiat, CAG’s executive vice-president for air hub and cargo development, had previously said in January 2024 that the airport operator will step into the year “hopeful of making a full recovery” to pre-pandemic connectivity and traffic levels.

As of February, 93 airlines operate more than 6,900 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, which link Singapore to over 150 cities.

Mr Mayur Patel, head of Asia at global travel data provider OAG Aviation, attributed Changi’s growth in February to busy traffic across the wider region due to the leap year effect with an additional day’s worth of traffic, the Chinese New Year holidays and, most importantly, the introduction of a visa waiver for mainland Chinese travellers.

Since Feb 9, citizens of Singapore and China can enter each other’s country without a visa, for a stay of up to 30 days.

Mr Patel added that while passenger traffic levels in February 2024 were 4.3 per cent higher than those of February 2019, aircraft movements were still 3.6 per cent below 2019 levels.

Looking forward, he predicts that the number of available seats to and from Changi Airport will average 95 per cent of 2019’s levels according to OAG data, although its passenger traffic levels will vary according to the overall macroeconomic environment and passenger demand.

Mr Patel said Thailand and Malaysia will be competing with Changi Airport for outbound Chinese traffic, given that they also offer visa waivers to Chinese travellers.

But Changi will benefit from its increased capacity in the upcoming months, as there are higher flight frequencies and new city pairs being added to the network, he said.