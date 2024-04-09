Opening of Jewel, T1 and T2 expansion: Changi Airport’s key milestones over the last 15 years

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s air hub will get a new leader for the first time in 15 years after airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced on April 9 that its long-serving chief executive Lee Seow Hiang will step down in less than three months.

Mr Yam Kum Weng, CAG’s executive vice-president for airport development, will succeed him from July.

With the addition of a lifestyle and entertainment complex and some of its terminals undergoing facelifts over the years, the present-day air hub is more modern and advanced than the one Mr Lee presided over in 2009, when he was named CAG’s chief executive.

The Straits Times looks at the airport’s major milestones over the past 15 years:

1. 2009: Corporatisation of Changi Airport