Braddell-Upper Serangoon-Bartley road junction simplified, opened to motorists

SINGAPORE – Motorists should have an easier time navigating the busy and complex Braddell-Upper Serangoon-Bartley road junction now that it has been reconfigured for use from 5.30am on Saturday.

It previously had various turning lanes and mini junctions within the main junction, each with its own set of traffic lights, which could confuse motorists new to the intersection.

Work began last August to remove two traffic islands, five small yellow boxes and six traffic lights, and replace them with one big yellow box, with just one set of traffic lights per direction.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Marine Parade GRC MP Seah Kian Peng said motorists will now have to look out only for one set of traffic lights while travelling along each direction.

“I encourage motorists to continue to drive carefully and observe the traffic signal indications when navigating the modified junction,” he added.

There have been a number of accidents at the junction, which motor insurer Direct Asia described as “a black spot area”. Black spots are places where there is a higher-than-normal concentration of accidents.

In January this year, a double-decker bus collided with a taxi at the junction. A 58-year-old male bus driver and a 67-year-old male taxi driver were taken to hospital.

In November 2021, two people, including an 11-year-old boy, were taken to hospital after a Toyota multi-purpose vehicle and a Mercedes-Benz hatchback collided. The incident ended up with the Toyota landing on its roof.

A retiree, who wanted to be known only as Mr Low, 69, said he was involved in an accident last year involving three vehicles.

Recalling the incident when he crashed into a vehicle, he thinks that when he saw the two sequential sets of lights that motorists needed to negotiate, the many lights may have caused him confusion.

Tracking the results of the changes to the road junction on Saturday, Mr Low noted that the traffic flow has improved – a plus since “accidents can cost lives”.

He feels that the road markings can be made clearer to help motorists know which lanes to filter into, pointing out that the current markings are faded.

Mr Koh Yong Sheng, 27, supervisor of Hong Chang Eating House which faces the road junction, said he has witnessed around 30 accidents there. “I don’t know whether there will be accidents in the future because (the junction) is new,” he added, noting that drivers will have to get used to the new design.