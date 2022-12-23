Complex Braddell-Upper Serangoon-Bartley road junction to be simplified

SINGAPORE - A busy complex traffic junction intersecting Braddell, Upper Serangoon and Bartley roads will be simplified in a project spanning nearly a year.

Work started in August this year , and when it is completed by the middle of 2023, the reconfigured junction should be easier to navigate.

Currently, motorists who are new to the intersection may sometimes get confused by the various turning lanes and mini junctions within the main junction, each with its own set of traffic lights. There had been a number of serious accidents since the junction was completed more than a decade ago.

In the reconfiguration, two traffic islands, five small yellow boxes and six traffic lights will be removed. In their place will be one big yellow box, with just one set of traffic lights per direction. All existing right turns will be retained.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Land Transport Authority said the project “will simplify the current junction configuration into a normal cross junction”. When completed, “motorists can expect more seamless traffic flows through the cross junction, while pedestrians and cyclists can look forward to a wider footpath along the Upper Serangoon Road stretch”.