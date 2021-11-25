Boy and driver taken to hospital after accident involving two cars in Bartley

SINGAPORE - An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital on Thursday afternoon (Nov 25) after a two-vehicle collision in which a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) overturned after mounting a kerb.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving two cars at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road at 4.14pm.

The boy and a 46-year-old male driver were conscious when they were taken to hospital, they added.

The Straits Times understands the man, who was driving the MPV, was taken to Raffles Hospital while the boy, who was in the other car, was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

A video and a picture of the crash have been circulating on social media.

In a 55-second video uploaded on YouTube by SG Road Vigilante, a white Toyota MPV is seen to have mounted a kerb and turned turtle while a grey Mercedes with its bonnet crushed is stationary in the middle of the junction.

The police are investigating the accident.