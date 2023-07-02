30 Silver Zones completed to improve road safety for seniors; LTA on track for 50 by 2025

To further improve safety, some Silver Zones have had their speed limits lowered from 40kmh to 30kmh, and LTA has plans to do this at more places.

The authority previously conducted a year-long trial in Bukit Merah View and Jurong West Street 52, and later lowered the speed limit in Commonwealth Drive, Lengkok Bahru, Jalan Tiong, Redhill Road, Potong Pasir Avenue 2 and Hougang Avenue 5 to 30kmh as well.

The plan is for Silver Zones in Lorong 8A Toa Payoh, Bedok North Street 3, Ang Mo Kio Street 61, Ang Mo Kio Street 32 and Serangoon Central Drive to also have a speed limit of 30kmh in future.

Mr Iswaran said: “We have a growing population of senior citizens, and we want to make sure all our roads, our streets, are friendly and convenient for all users.”

He added: “We have already launched an initiative called Friendly Streets, which really will build on what we have with our Silver Zones, to make it even broader in terms of the coverage and the way we are able to make our neighbourhoods more friendly and easier for all residents.”

Announced in March, the Friendly Streets initiative will be trialled in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok West, Tampines, Toa Payoh and West Coast.

Features from school zones, Silver Zones and transit priority corridors will be used in concert to make streets that are close to key amenities and transport nodes less vehicle-centric.

LTA said it is in the process of forming a task force for each trial location, with community engagement to kick off in the next few months and works to start by the end of 2023.