Resurfaced road, calming measures improve safety on KJE-BKE slip road

SINGAPORE – The implementation of traffic-calming measures such as speed limit road markings and 3D lane markings will be completed in May to improve traffic safety in the slip road from the Kranji Expressway (KJE) to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards the city.

These are in addition to repainted lane markings for improved visibility and the road resurfacing for better road grip that have been completed, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times. ST understands that these works were completed after September 2022.

Motorists who drive at higher speeds have lost control of their vehicles and crashed into guard rails along the last 100m stretch of the slip road.

The repainting and resurfacing works and completed parts of the traffic-calming measures have made the teardrop-shaped slip road a little safer for users, said Choa Chu Kang resident Sanjay Kumar.

Mr Sanjay, 51, who uses the slip road daily when ferrying his son to school by car, said: “It’s all about raising road awareness. I subconsciously slowed down on the slip road this week when I saw the new calming measures.

“I hope the safety measures will have the same effect on motorists unfamiliar with the slip road.”

The LTA said that by the first week of May, it will complete the implementation of additional traffic-calming measures to ensure the safety of motorists as they travel along this slip road.

These include speed limit road markings and 3D lane markings to remind motorists of the 50kmh speed limit and to slow down.

Also new are the directional arrows painted on the parapet walls and additional curve alignment marker signs to alert and guide motorists when they approach the road bend, said LTA.

An LTA spokesman said: “For the safety of all road users, motorists should always adhere to road traffic rules and practise safe driving, including slowing down when they approach a road bend.”

The slip road may be a concern to new motorists because the 600m-long left-hand bend is made up of two turns.

Motorists have told ST that crashes were more common before August 2022, especially during wet weather.

ST reported in September 2022 that eight crash spots there had guard rails dented or battered by motorists.