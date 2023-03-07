Train fault causes delay on Thomson-East Coast MRT line during peak hour

SINGAPORE – A train fault delayed commuters by up to 25 minutes on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) on Tuesday evening.

Transport operator SMRT alerted the public on Twitter about the fault at 5.05pm and said free regular bus services were available between Caldecott and Gardens by the Bay MRT stations.

SMRT later advised commuters to use other MRT lines, adding that free bus transport was available between Caldecott and Orchard stations. After about 40 minutes, it revised the additional travelling time to 15 minutes.

At 6.27pm, SMRT said in an update that train services towards Gardens by the Bay have resumed.

Free bus transport was still available for those affected by the disruption and travelling towards Woodlands North station.

Shedding more light on what caused the train fault, SMRT said in a Facebook post that the problem happened at Orchard station towards Woodlands at 4.40pm. The defective train has been withdrawn for investigations.

“We are sorry to affect your evening commute,” it said.

In February, two disruptions happened on the TEL four days apart.

A train delay on Feb 2 caused an additional travelling time of 10 minutes, with trains moving slower from Woodlands North towards Caldecott, at around 5.30am.

Another train encountered a fault on Feb 6 during the evening peak period, causing a delay of around 20 minutes for commuters travelling from Woodlands North to Gardens by the Bay.