Train service resumes after fault causes 3rd disruption on North-South MRT Line in 3 weeks

SINGAPORE – A train fault caused delays of up to 25 minutes for commuters on the North-South Line (NSL) between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio MRT stations on Wednesday morning.

This is the third disruption on the NSL in three weeks. On Feb 6 and 8, the NSL was hit by a track fault and track point fault, respectively. A track point fault is a glitch affecting a switch that allows trains to change tracks.

Transport operator SMRT announced the delay in a tweet at 10.10am, telling commuters to add travel time of 15 minutes from Woodlands to Yishun stations towards Marina South Pier.

Later, commuters were advised to add 25 minutes to their travel time between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio stations.

The operator said in a tweet at 11.10am that train services were “progressively returning to normal” before updating that regular train services had resumed between the two stations at around 11.15am, about an hour after the train fault was announced.