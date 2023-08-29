Trailer’s engine catches fire near overhead bridge in Yishun

The fire was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROAD ACCIDENT/FACEBOOK
Vihanya Rakshika
Correspondent
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – An engine fire that broke out on a trailer truck in Yishun Avenue 2 on Tuesday morning was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), with no injuries or further damage reported.

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at around 11.25am.

An image of the fire posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page shows billowing black smoke and orange flames near an overhead bridge, although the vehicle is unclear in the photo.

Mr Ben Goh, who was in the area at around 11.55am on Tuesday, told The Straits Times that the incident took place just before the overhead bridge, some distance from Northpoint City mall. He said the fire had already been extinguished by the SCDF when he had gone by the affected area.

“It seemed like the trailer engine caught fire,” he said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the authorities.

More On This Topic
Car catches fire on Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway; no injuries reported
Car catches fire on East Coast Parkway on Wednesday

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top