Car catches fire on Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway on Friday; No injuries reported

SINGAPORE – No injuries were reported when a car caught fire on an expressway on Friday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

Contacted, the SCDF said that it was alerted to a fire on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards Tampines Expressway (TPE) before Tampines Road exit at 5.50pm that day.

In a video uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, fire can be seen billowing from the front of a white car that was stationary on the chevrons, near the Tampines Road exit. A tow truck was seen some distance behind the burning car, with the lanes immediately on either side of the car cordoned off by traffic cones.

The SCDF said that the fire involved the engine compartment of the car, and was extinguished by a water jet. There were no reported injuries.

The SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.