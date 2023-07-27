Car catches fire on East Coast Parkway on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - A car caught fire on the East Coast Parkway on Wednesday night, near the Pan-Island Expressway and Tampines Expressway exit.

Photos online showed a silver car spewing a large cloud of smoke.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Thursday that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.50pm on Wednesday.

The fire, which involved the car’s engine compartment, was extinguished by firefighters using two hose reels and a dry powder extinguisher.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.