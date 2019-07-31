Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, July 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 31.
North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles: South Korean military
The latest launches were from the Hodo peninsula on North Korea's east coast, the same area from where last week's were conducted, South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Early treatment for dengue important to prevent death; elderly most at risk
The 46-year-old man who died from dengue had likely sought treatment late and was already very ill when he did so, said the executive director of Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases.
Hong Kong police charge 44 people with rioting, as clashes erupt outside police station
Those facing charges will appear in the Eastern Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.
Ask Sandra: How will PSLE scoring changes apply to affiliated students and those exempted from mother tongue?
Despite more details being released on PSLE scoring changes, some still have questions about the new system. The Straits Times answers parents' queries.
Loud noise in common areas, burning of religious items could lead to tensions among neighbours: IPS-OnePeople.sg survey
A study of racial and religious harmony in Singapore has found that neighbourhoods could be a potential setting for some types of tensions to rise.
Electricity retailer Geneco being probed for revealing more than 350 e-mail addresses
The company e-mailed some of its potential customers to ask for a copy of their Singapore Power bill to verify their account with Geneco.
Merdeka Generation: A Milo tin changed her life
When she was seven, she spotted one outside a shop but could not read the words on it. "That day, I felt like I had an awakening," said Ms Chia who, like many girls in Kampung Potong Pasir in 1958, had no education.
Huawei to give out $100 vouchers to 5,000 who registered but failed to buy $54 promotion smartphone
The vouchers will allow customers to buy the Y6 Pro for $48 instead of its current retail price of $148, Huawei said.
British pound drops against Singdollar amid fears of no-deal Brexit
Analysts expect the trend to continue for a few more months.
Police officer who made crude remarks about subordinate fined $6,000 for harassment
Last April, the victim told another officer about the offensive remarks and a police report was lodged.