Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, July 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 31.

North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles: South Korean military



North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watching through binoculars as a new-type of tactical guided short-range missile is launched on July 25, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The latest launches were from the Hodo peninsula on North Korea's east coast, the same area from where last week's were conducted, South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

READ MORE HERE

Early treatment for dengue important to prevent death; elderly most at risk



Nine people in Singapore, including a 46-year-old man, have died from dengue this year as of July 20, 2019. PHOTO: JEANELL KIEW



The 46-year-old man who died from dengue had likely sought treatment late and was already very ill when he did so, said the executive director of Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong police charge 44 people with rioting, as clashes erupt outside police station



Hong Kong riot police detaining protesters in Sheung Wan on July 28, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Those facing charges will appear in the Eastern Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE HERE

Ask Sandra: How will PSLE scoring changes apply to affiliated students and those exempted from mother tongue?



Geylang Methodist School (Primary) pupils waiting for the release of their Primary School Leaving Examination results on Nov 22, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



Despite more details being released on PSLE scoring changes, some still have questions about the new system. The Straits Times answers parents' queries.

READ MORE HERE

Loud noise in common areas, burning of religious items could lead to tensions among neighbours: IPS-OnePeople.sg survey



In the latest Institute of Policy Studies-OnePeople.sg survey, at least four in 10 Singaporeans indicated that they sometimes, or more often, encountered and were upset by the burning of religious items in their estate.PHOTO: ST FILE



A study of racial and religious harmony in Singapore has found that neighbourhoods could be a potential setting for some types of tensions to rise.

READ MORE HERE

Electricity retailer Geneco being probed for revealing more than 350 e-mail addresses



The privacy watchdog is investigating electricity retailer Geneco, after it exposed the personal e-mails of more than 350 of its potential customers - the second breach of private data discovered in a week. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



The company e-mailed some of its potential customers to ask for a copy of their Singapore Power bill to verify their account with Geneco.

READ MORE HERE

Merdeka Generation: A Milo tin changed her life



In the early 1980s, Ms Josephine Chia moved to Britain to pursue a master's in creative writing. She returned to live in Singapore in 2012, and, over the years, has written several books. In 2014, her book, Kampong Spirit Gotong Royong: Life In Potong Pasir 1955 To 1965, won the Singapore Literature Prize for non-fiction. ST PHOTO: ZHANG XUAN



When she was seven, she spotted one outside a shop but could not read the words on it. "That day, I felt like I had an awakening," said Ms Chia who, like many girls in Kampung Potong Pasir in 1958, had no education.

READ MORE HERE

Huawei to give out $100 vouchers to 5,000 who registered but failed to buy $54 promotion smartphone





Members of the public seen outside the Huawei store at Nex shopping mall in Serangoon on July 26, 2019, the day a promotion for the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 was supposed to begin. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The vouchers will allow customers to buy the Y6 Pro for $48 instead of its current retail price of $148, Huawei said.

READ MORE HERE

British pound drops against Singdollar amid fears of no-deal Brexit



The sterling was at its strongest against the Singdollar in February this year, when one Singdollar could buy 0.5575 pound. PHOTO: REUTERS



Analysts expect the trend to continue for a few more months.

READ MORE HERE

Police officer who made crude remarks about subordinate fined $6,000 for harassment

Last April, the victim told another officer about the offensive remarks and a police report was lodged.

READ MORE HERE