Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 3.
Launch of CareShield Life in 2020: How the long-term disability insurance will impact you
If you are a Singapore resident born from 1980 onwards, you will be automatically enrolled when you reach your 30th birthday.
British PM Boris Johnson threatens election if MPs block no-deal Brexit
“We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises,” Mr Johnson said. “I don’t want an election. You don’t want an election. Let’s get on with the people’s agenda.”
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she would quit if she could, fears her ability to resolve crisis now 'very limited'
"If I have a choice," she said, speaking in English, "the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology".
Keeping children safe in public spaces after Jewel mirror incident: Public can help parents too
Besides parents and retailers, members of the public also play a role in keeping children safe in public, parenting experts said.
China lodges tariff case at WTO against the US
China did not release details of its legal case but said the US tariffs affected US$300 billion (S$417 billion) of Chinese exports.
Navigate void decks, get view from a building with 3D upgrade of OneMap by end-2020
This will allow home buyers, for example, to get a better idea of the view from a specific floor of an apartment building, or even conduct shadow analysis to see where shadows cast by the sun will fall on the side of a building.
Parliament: Pupils exempted from mother tongue language will be treated fairly under new PSLE scoring system, says Indranee
Ms Indranee gave the House this assurance when explaining why a score will be assigned to them even though they did not take a mother tongue language.
Hong Kong neighbourhoods echo with late-night cries for freedom
The shouting, heard across the territory, is often interactive - one person starts and a chorus of others soon respond.
Iras tax collection up 4.4% to $52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019
The increase was underpinned by Singapore's 3.1 per cent economic expansion in 2018.
Tennis: Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka knocked out by 13th seed Belinda Bencic
Osaka’s defeat means Australia’s Ash Barty, who lost in straight sets to China’s Wang Qiang in the fourth round on Sunday, will regain the world number one spot from the Japanese.