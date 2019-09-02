How CareShield Life will impact you

SINGAPORE - CareShield Life will be a compulsory long-term care insurance for Singapore residents born from 1980 onwards, regardless of their health, disability or financial status.

They will be automatically enrolled when the scheme is launched in mid-2020, or when they reach their 30th birthday.

Premiums can be paid through Medisave. The Government will provide subsidies of up to 30 per cent of premiums for two in three households. Additional help will be given to those who still cannot afford to pay the premiums.

Should policyholders become severely disabled - defined as the inability to perform three of six activities of daily living, which are washing, feeding, dressing, toileting, mobility (moving around indoors) and transferring (such as from bed to chair) independently - they will receive at least $600 a month for as long as the disability lasts.

Those who are already severely disabled when they turn 30 years old will need to pay the first premium and be eligible for payouts thereafter.

The payout starts at $600 a month in 2020 and will go up by 2 per cent a year for the first five years. Thereafter, adjustments to payouts will be decided by the CareShield Life Council to be appointed by the minister.

The scheme will also be compulsory for Singaporeans who live overseas, including those who do not plan to return home. This is because the payout is in cash and can be sent to them.

People born in or before 1979 have the option to join CareShield Life a year later - from mid-2021.

Those on ElderShield and still paying premiums will have the rest of their premiums adjusted to take the higher benefits into account.

Those who are 65 years and older and have finished paying their premiums will be given 10 years to pay top-up premiums to upgrade to CareShield Life.

The Government will give up to $2,500 to encourage older people to join. Those in the Pioneer and Merdeka generations will get an additional $1,500, giving them a total of $4,000. These apply only if they join the scheme within the first two years.

People on ElderShield who do not want to upgrade will continue to be covered under the existing scheme.