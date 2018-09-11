Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 11.
Pandan Valley eyes record $2.6b in bid to sell en bloc
If the 623-unit freehold development on the expansive 865,000 sq ft site pulls off the sale, it would be the biggest collective sale transaction in dollar terms struck here.
Criminalising marital rape in Singapore brings dignity to wives, say experts
"The long due full and unqualified repeal of marital immunity for rape is a momentous step forward for women's rights," said executive director Corinna Lim of the Association of Women for Action and Research.
Political office holders received average performance bonus of 4 months' salary in last 5 years
The average performance bonus hit a high in 2015, when political office holders received 4.4 months of bonus, while the lowest bonus in the last five years was in 2017, when they received 4.1 months of bonus.
Trump received Kim Jong Un's letter seeking second meet: White House
"It was a very warm, very positive letter," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, adding that the message showed Pyongyang's "continued commitment to focus on denuclearisation" on the Korean Peninsula.
More can be done to improve PMD safety, say some MPs
Their suggestions included making third-party accident insurance compulsory and setting an age requirement for PMD users. Some also called for stronger enforcement efforts against reckless riders.
Anti-smoking officers to get more investigation powers: Amy Khor
Officers from the National Environment Agency will be able to enter smoking-prohibited places without warrants to investigate smoking violations, and it will be illegal to obstruct or prevent them from collecting evidence.
About 350 people defaulted on NS obligations each year
They either failed to register or enlist, or did not return to Singapore after their Exit Permit had expired.
55 per cent of Singapore residents support Section 377A: Ipsos survey
Ipsos said the findings indicate that attitudes towards the issue of same-sex relationships have changed and are likely to continue to change, albeit at a slow pace.
Workers still search for Sept 11 remains, 17 years on
In a New York lab, a team is still avidly working to identify the remains, with technological progress on its side.
Why K-pop fever never subsided and is soaring to global heights
K-pop fans do more than just spend on tickets - they coordinate mass fan chants at concerts, queue up for hours and pay just to high-five singers and cater elaborate meals for the stars.