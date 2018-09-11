Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 11.

Pandan Valley eyes record $2.6b in bid to sell en bloc



Pandan Valley, a 623-unit freehold development on a 865,000 sq ft site, last tried for a collective sale deal in 2011, but it did not succeed. The sale committee will hold an extraordinary general meeting before the year end on the distribution of sale proceeds, before owners' signatures are collected. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



If the 623-unit freehold development on the expansive 865,000 sq ft site pulls off the sale, it would be the biggest collective sale transaction in dollar terms struck here.

Criminalising marital rape in Singapore brings dignity to wives, say experts



The law was amended in 2007 to recognise marital rape under certain circumstances that signalled a breakdown in the marriage. PHOTO: ST FILE



"The long due full and unqualified repeal of marital immunity for rape is a momentous step forward for women's rights," said executive director Corinna Lim of the Association of Women for Action and Research.

Political office holders received average performance bonus of 4 months' salary in last 5 years



Political office holders received an average performance bonus of around four months' salary, with the amount given to each individual ranging between three and six months of their pay each year. PHOTO: ST FILE



The average performance bonus hit a high in 2015, when political office holders received 4.4 months of bonus, while the lowest bonus in the last five years was in 2017, when they received 4.1 months of bonus.

Trump received Kim Jong Un's letter seeking second meet: White House



US President Donald Trump (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un strolling together through the grounds of the Capella Hotel after their working lunch during the historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa, Singapore, on June 12, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



"It was a very warm, very positive letter," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, adding that the message showed Pyongyang's "continued commitment to focus on denuclearisation" on the Korean Peninsula.

More can be done to improve PMD safety, say some MPs



LTA officers conducting an enforcement operation along Loyang Drive earlier this year. Between May 1 and Aug 15, officers recorded 1,300 offences, including reckless riding. PHOTO: ST FILE



Their suggestions included making third-party accident insurance compulsory and setting an age requirement for PMD users. Some also called for stronger enforcement efforts against reckless riders.

Anti-smoking officers to get more investigation powers: Amy Khor



National Environment Agency officers will soon be able to enter smoking-prohibited places without warrants to investigate smoking violations, announced Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor. ST PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN



Officers from the National Environment Agency will be able to enter smoking-prohibited places without warrants to investigate smoking violations, and it will be illegal to obstruct or prevent them from collecting evidence.

About 350 people defaulted on NS obligations each year



About one third of the defaulters have been arrested or have come forward to resolve their Enlistment Act offences, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. PHOTO: ST FILE



They either failed to register or enlist, or did not return to Singapore after their Exit Permit had expired.

55 per cent of Singapore residents support Section 377A: Ipsos survey



A total of 750 Singaporean citizens and permanent residents aged 15 to 65 took part in the study. PHOTO: ST FILE



Ipsos said the findings indicate that attitudes towards the issue of same-sex relationships have changed and are likely to continue to change, albeit at a slow pace.

Workers still search for Sept 11 remains, 17 years on



A man stands among rubble, calling out to ask if anyone needs help after the collapse of the first World Trade Center tower in New York, on Sept 11, 2001. PHOTO: AFP



In a New York lab, a team is still avidly working to identify the remains, with technological progress on its side.

Why K-pop fever never subsided and is soaring to global heights



Last month, K-pop boyband BTS (above) sold out all 40,000 tickets to a stadium concert in New York City in five minutes. PHOTO: REUTERS



K-pop fans do more than just spend on tickets - they coordinate mass fan chants at concerts, queue up for hours and pay just to high-five singers and cater elaborate meals for the stars.

