Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 16

Fire guts Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral, but structure saved from destruction
Flames that began early Monday evening burst rapidly through the roof of the centuries-old cathedral and engulfed the spire, which collapsed, quickly followed by the entire roof.
PM Lee Hsien Loong to receive 2019 World Statesman Award by US-based interfaith group
The award will be presented to PM Lee at the 54th annual Appeal of Conscience Foundation Awards Dinner in New York in September.
Many still on the phone, even when crossing the road
There is a time for everything but, for Singaporeans, using the phone is a non-stop pastime, be it crossing the road or during public spats. The Straits Times examines the pros and cons of the phone fixation.
Son of 'law legend' Subhas Anandan has big shoes to fill
Mr Sujesh Anandan was among the 51 lawyers called to the Bar before Justice Choo Han Teck in the Supreme Court last Wednesday.
Indonesia elections: Freebies, discounts for those who vote
Government and businesses team up in a new campaign to encourage voting, in a bid to reverse the trend of declining attendance.
Driver arrested after car crashes through bollard, injuring 4 at Marina Bay Financial Centre
The car's driver, a 25-year-old man, has been arrested for causing grievous hurt by negligent act.
$80m project to resurface five expressways to be done by next year
Motorists can look forward to smoother rides on all major expressways once the major resurfacing project is completed by the end of 2020, the Land Transport Authority said.
Resolve US-China trade tensions quickly to put global growth back on track: Heng Swee Keat
The slowdown in growth will affect Singapore and South-east Asia, since the global economy is so interconnected that it is impossible to isolate one part of the world from another, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.
A 'bookstore elf' in the last days of Liang Court Kinokuniya
Reporter Olivia Ho gets a taste of the bookseller's life as she becomes a trainee for an afternoon at Books Kinokuniya Liang Court, which is closing after 36 years.
ST Podcast: Game Of Thrones final season begins with flirting with dragons (spoilers ahead)
We discuss the highs points, the spoilers, the dragons, the reunions and the potential shipping (as the kids say). All that and even more theories for what is to come. Have we seen the seeds of 'The Mad Queen' finally germinating?