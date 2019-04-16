Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 16

Fire guts Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral, but structure saved from destruction



Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral, before the spire fell. PHOTO: AFP



Flames that began early Monday evening burst rapidly through the roof of the centuries-old cathedral and engulfed the spire, which collapsed, quickly followed by the entire roof.

PM Lee Hsien Loong to receive 2019 World Statesman Award by US-based interfaith group



The award will be presented to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 54th Appeal of Conscience Foundation Awards Dinner in New York on Sept 23, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



The award will be presented to PM Lee at the 54th annual Appeal of Conscience Foundation Awards Dinner in New York in September.

Many still on the phone, even when crossing the road



The pedestrian crossing at Block 177 Toa Payoh Central. Some have called for legislation to ban pedestrians crossing the road from using their mobile phones. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



There is a time for everything but, for Singaporeans, using the phone is a non-stop pastime, be it crossing the road or during public spats. The Straits Times examines the pros and cons of the phone fixation.

Son of 'law legend' Subhas Anandan has big shoes to fill



Mr Sujesh Anandan (right), son of the late top criminal lawyer Subhas Anandan, is working with Mr Sunil Sudheesan at Quahe Woo and Palmer. Mr Sunil began practising with Mr Subhas, his uncle, 14 years ago. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Mr Sujesh Anandan was among the 51 lawyers called to the Bar before Justice Choo Han Teck in the Supreme Court last Wednesday.

Indonesia elections: Freebies, discounts for those who vote



Presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto holding his mega rally at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium on April 7. He lost to Mr Joko Widodo by a margin of just over 6 percentage points in the 2014 presidential election. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Government and businesses team up in a new campaign to encourage voting, in a bid to reverse the trend of declining attendance.

Driver arrested after car crashes through bollard, injuring 4 at Marina Bay Financial Centre



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Central Boulevard and Marina Way at 6.10pm on April 15, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The car's driver, a 25-year-old man, has been arrested for causing grievous hurt by negligent act.

$80m project to resurface five expressways to be done by next year



The traffic along Ayer Rajah Expressway in Lower Delta Road. The $79.6 million undertaking started three years ago and will be finished by the end of 2020, the Land Transport Authority said. PHOTO: ST FILE



Motorists can look forward to smoother rides on all major expressways once the major resurfacing project is completed by the end of 2020, the Land Transport Authority said.

Resolve US-China trade tensions quickly to put global growth back on track: Heng Swee Keat



Trade tensions between the US and China are dampening global economic growth, said Mr Heng. PHOTO: REUTERS



The slowdown in growth will affect Singapore and South-east Asia, since the global economy is so interconnected that it is impossible to isolate one part of the world from another, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

A 'bookstore elf' in the last days of Liang Court Kinokuniya



The Straits Times' Olivia Ho spent half a day working as a "bookstore elf" at the Books Kinokuniya branch at Liang Court mall. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Reporter Olivia Ho gets a taste of the bookseller's life as she becomes a trainee for an afternoon at Books Kinokuniya Liang Court, which is closing after 36 years.

ST Podcast: Game Of Thrones final season begins with flirting with dragons (spoilers ahead)



Join The Watch: Podcast host Jonathan Roberts (bending the knee) is joined by various emissaries from the different kingdoms of The Straits Times - (from left) Melissa Heng, Hairianto Diman, Olivia Ho, Jan Lee and S Sakthivel. PHOTO: ERNEST LUIS



We discuss the highs points, the spoilers, the dragons, the reunions and the potential shipping (as the kids say). All that and even more theories for what is to come. Have we seen the seeds of 'The Mad Queen' finally germinating?

