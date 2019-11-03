Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 3.
Asean Summit: PM Lee Hsien Loong urges closer Asean cooperation amid global slowdown
With the global economy facing strengthening headwinds, and as support for multilateralism weakens, it has become ever more important for Asean nations to work closely to meet these challenges, PM Lee said.
Condo conflicts: Security officers often caught between residents and management
Not all residents may agree with or be aware of in-house rules. As a result, they may vent their frustrations on security officers.
S'porean women head overseas for egg freezing, a procedure banned at home unless for medical reasons
Often professionals in their 30s, these women who sought social egg freezing have yet to find a life partner or are dating but unsure if the man is Mr Right.
BuzzFeed News publishes 'The Mueller Report's Secret Memos'
The documents are heavily redacted and feature some of the headline names from the two-year Mueller investigation.
Clashes in Hong Kong after thousands gather for banned rally; Xinhua News Agency office vandalised
A spokesman for Xinhua issued a statement expressing strong condemnation against the savage behaviours of rioters.
Keeping the mother tongues alive Singapore's bilingual challenge
Pragmatic concerns underlie language attitudes. Using the mother tongue at home and attracting youth are key, observers say.
Lunch With Sumiko: Not yet 30, Rimowa CEO Alexandre Arnault is on a roll re-inventing the German luggage brand
Alexandre Arnault is a light packer. On a recent work trip to Singapore, he travelled with just a cabin bag.
Local-immigrant tensions: Singaporeans, we can do better
We should be more secure of our identity and more self-confident of our worth as a nation, says Chua Mui Hoong.
More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA
These facilities include showers, lockers, changing rooms and signs directing employees to these amenities.
South Africa win Rugby World Cup with 32-12 victory over England for third world title
South Africa, who won the Webb Ellis Cup in 1995 and 2007, turned the heat on the Red Roses right from the get go and led 12-6 at the halftime whistle.