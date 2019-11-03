Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 3.

Asean Summit: PM Lee Hsien Loong urges closer Asean cooperation amid global slowdown



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed fellow leaders of South-east Asian nations at the start of the 35th Asean Summit on Nov 2, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



With the global economy facing strengthening headwinds, and as support for multilateralism weakens, it has become ever more important for Asean nations to work closely to meet these challenges, PM Lee said.

Condo conflicts: Security officers often caught between residents and management



Eight Riversuites condo (above), where a recent incident between a resident and a security officer made the news after a video of their exchange was posted online. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Not all residents may agree with or be aware of in-house rules. As a result, they may vent their frustrations on security officers.

S'porean women head overseas for egg freezing, a procedure banned at home unless for medical reasons



Entrepreneur Carol Chen typifies the growing number of Singaporean singles who have gone overseas for social egg freezing. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Often professionals in their 30s, these women who sought social egg freezing have yet to find a life partner or are dating but unsure if the man is Mr Right.

BuzzFeed News publishes 'The Mueller Report's Secret Memos'



Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at a Keep America Great campaign rally in Tupelo, Mississippi. PHOTO: AFP



The documents are heavily redacted and feature some of the headline names from the two-year Mueller investigation.

Clashes in Hong Kong after thousands gather for banned rally; Xinhua News Agency office vandalised



Participants attend a pro-democracy rally in Victoria Park, Hong Kong, on Nov 2, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



A spokesman for Xinhua issued a statement expressing strong condemnation against the savage behaviours of rioters.

Keeping the mother tongues alive Singapore's bilingual challenge



ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Pragmatic concerns underlie language attitudes. Using the mother tongue at home and attracting youth are key, observers say.

Lunch With Sumiko: Not yet 30, Rimowa CEO Alexandre Arnault is on a roll re-inventing the German luggage brand



Mr Arnault became co-CEO of German suitcase maker Rimowa in 2016, when he was just 24. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Alexandre Arnault is a light packer. On a recent work trip to Singapore, he travelled with just a cabin bag.

Local-immigrant tensions: Singaporeans, we can do better

We should be more secure of our identity and more self-confident of our worth as a nation, says Chua Mui Hoong.

More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA



A cyclist in the central business district. To promote active mobility, LTA said more developments will be eligible for the Active Commute Grant. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



These facilities include showers, lockers, changing rooms and signs directing employees to these amenities.

South Africa win Rugby World Cup with 32-12 victory over England for third world title



South Africa's Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup as they celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan, on Nov 2, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



South Africa, who won the Webb Ellis Cup in 1995 and 2007, turned the heat on the Red Roses right from the get go and led 12-6 at the halftime whistle.

