South Africa win Rugby World Cup with 32-12 victory over England for third world title

YOKOHAMA - South Africa have been crowned Rugby World Cup champions for the third time after the Springboks claimed a 32-12 victory over England in the final in Yokohama on Saturday (Nov 2).

South Africa, who won the Webb Ellis Cup in 1995 and 2007, turned the heat on the Red Roses right from the get go and led 12-6 at the halftime whistle.

Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked four first-half penalties before England captain Owen Farrell replied with two of his own in a tense first half characterised by England errors after being placed under immense pressure by the South African pack.

Both sides were forced into making first-half replacements, with England tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler and South Africa hooker Mbongeni Mbonambi knocked out while South Africa lock Lood de Jager appeared to suffer a dislocated shoulder. All three were injured while attempting tackles.

But it was the world No 2 South Africans, regarded as the underdogs to the top-ranked English, who delivered on the pitch when it counted, as the second half saw them scoring the match's first try via some quick hands down the left wing and a sublime kick from Makazole Mapimpi which fell to Lukhanyo Am, who passed it back to Mapimpi to touch down.

Handre Pollard then successfully converted.

A second electrifying try by Cheslin Kolbe sealed the victory for South Africa with less then 5 minutes on the clock, with Pollard extending the lead to 32-12.