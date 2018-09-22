Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 22.

Consumers hope for savings with choice of power retailers

Some say they will try out different players to see which best suits their needs, while others will wait and see.

How Kopitiam King built up his empire

In 1989, Kopitiam founder Lim Bee Huat made headlines when he paid $2.1 million for a coffee shop in Bishan Street 11.

SCGS old girls launch campaign to conserve former 37 Emerald Hill campus

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority Master Plan, the site has been zoned for residential use.

‘Kept man’ must still pay ex-wife, judge rules

A Family Court judge dismissed the man's bid to discontinue maintenance payouts to his ex-wife despite his claims that he had no income and lived off a wealthy long-term partner who will dump him on the streets if she tires of him some day.

Top US official in Russia probe suggested taping Trump: Media reports

Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein made the suggestions in the spring of 2017 after Trump fired FBI director James Comey, The New York Times said.

Great Singapore Sale to be shortened, revamped with art and entertainment

The Great Singapore Sale will be shortened from 10 weeks to one month when it returns next year and expand beyond its focus on discounts.

Market stops selling strawberries after claims of metal found in a pack; AVA looking into the matter

AVA also said that the brand of strawberries mentioned in the tweet was not from the six implicated brands in Australia.

Excuse me, uncle, are you for rent?

For $12 an hour, a middle-aged Japanese man will listen to your woes, do chores and offer advice on things like love and life. It's his way of regaining a place in society.

More than 100 hawksbill turtle eggs hatch in Sentosa; fourth turtle hatching there since 1996

More than 100 hawksbill turtle eggs hatched in Sentosa on Wednesday, about two months after the eggs were found.

Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok's memoir is Book of the Year at Singapore Book Awards

In Robert Kuok: A Memoir, the notoriously media-shy 94-year-old opens up to American journalist Andrew Tanzer about his life.

