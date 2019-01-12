Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Jan 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 12.
Trump stops short of emergency declaration in border wall fight
On Saturday, the shutdown will become the longest in US history.
Ecologists dispute HDB's finding that Tengah forests were mostly of 'low conservation significance'
Experts are calling on the Housing Board to make public the full report for Tengah, where secondary forests are being cleared for public housing.
Football: Ben Davis has not appealed for deferment from NS again, as February enlistment looms for Fulham player
Should Davis fail to return by his enlistment date in February, he will be considered a defaulter.
Govt will help workers cope with job changes and economic restructuring: PM Lee Hsien Loong
The changes Singapore faces are unavoidable, but the way forward is to become more productive, do better jobs and earn better pay, he said.
Infant formula companies to be barred from trading hospital sponsorships for brand promos
While cash payments were already disallowed, sponsorships in the form of hospital dinner and dance functions, for example, have been highlighted as problematic.
Unemployed man, 21, charged after Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs escapes three-month kidnapping ordeal
The teenager, missing since her parents were found shot dead in their home in October, was discovered dirty and malnourished in Gordon, Wisconsin, about 100km north of her hometown of Barron.
8 more charged over $40m SkillsFuture scam; $20m still unaccounted for
Between May and October 2017, the syndicate used nine shell companies - three training providers and six business entities - to submit more than 8,000 course fee subsidy claims to SkillsFuture Singapore.
Poland detains Huawei employee, accuses him of spying for China
The Huawei employee is a Chinese citizen responsible for sales to public sector clients in Poland.
Man arrested for criminal trespass after throwing a brick on driveway outside Parliament House
The Straits Times understands that the 45-year-old Singaporean driver was alone when the incident took place.
Rural towns in Japan woo city slickers with 'creative depopulation'
As Japan ages and more young people move to big cities, rural areas are struggling to stem the population decline.