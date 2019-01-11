Man arrested for criminal trespass after throwing a brick on driveway outside Parliament House

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man has been arrested for criminal trespass after he drove up and threw a brick on the driveway outside the secured main gate of Parliament House on Friday (Jan 11).

The police were alerted to the incident at around 4pm.

The driver, a Singaporean man, was later arrested following investigations.

The Straits Times understands that he was alone when the incident took place.

Parliament was not in session at the time.

According to a photograph of a ComfortDelGro taxi's mobile data terminal, which was circulating on social media, the man was driving a black Lexus SUV.

The police are investigating the incident.