Man arrested for criminal trespass after throwing a brick on driveway outside Parliament House

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man has been arrested for criminal trespass after he drove up and threw a brick on the driveway outside the secured main gate of Parliament House on Friday (Jan 11).
The police were alerted to the incident at around 4pm.
The driver, a Singaporean man, was later arrested following investigations.
The Straits Times understands that he was alone when the incident took place.
Parliament was not in session at the time.
According to a photograph of a ComfortDelGro taxi's mobile data terminal, which was circulating on social media, the man was driving a black Lexus SUV.
The police are investigating the incident.