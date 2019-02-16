Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Feb 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 16.

Trump braces for wave of legal challenges to emergency declaration over border wall



The emergency declaration was the first step to securing up to US$3.6 billion reallocated from military construction projects, on top of the US$1.375 billion for 90km of fencing authorised by a spending Bill passed by the House and Senate. PHOTO: AFP



US President Donald Trump said he was confident his declaration of a national emergency to unlock funds for his border wall would stand up in the Supreme Court, even as Democrats vowed to mount legal and legislative challenges against what they called an act of presidential overreach that violated the separation of powers.

Hong Kong's teahouses: Will they be toast soon?



Tsui Wah is one of the more popular cha chaan teng in Hong Kong. ST PHOTO: CLAIRE HUANG



The ubiquitous Hong Kong-style teahouse, or what is known as cha chaan teng, was born out of a mishmash of practicality, colonial-era nostalgia - and pure and simple need.

Singapore parenting must evolve, says DPM Tharman as he warns against helicopter parenting



Citing studies in the United States on the trend of "helicopter parenting", Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that such behaviour - where parents hover unnecessarily over their children - has long-term psychological side effects on children. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



"Kids need a mix of high expectations set for them and encouragement to think independently, think originally and develop their own interests," Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said at an education conference at Hwa Chong Institution.

Why digital defence matters as a new pillar of Total Defence



With the inclusion of digital defence, the aim is to ensure the dangers of online threats and the part everyone has to play in combating them will be etched into the minds of Singaporeans too. PHOTO: FACEBOOK / NG ENG HEN



Collaboration - be it between the private sector, the Government and the public - is key, given the multi-faceted nature of digital threats and defence.

In sickness and in health: The love story of a couple married for 72 years

​ ​



Mr Phua Gee Moh and Madam Han Fong Tin lived apart for more than 10 years after their wedding. Later, he cared for her when she was diagnosed with dementia and the caregiving role was reversed when he had leukaemia. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ ASSISI HOSPICE



The chicken rice that Mr Phua Gee Moh often cooked for his wife in their youth became one of the few memories Madam Han Fong Tin held on to as her dementia worsened.

Slowdown in final quarter of 2018 may set tone for this year



With several key economies turning in bleaker forecasts for this year, experts expect muted growth in 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore faces sharp external headwinds, and may bank on domestic drivers for growth.

Debt-laden Newstead calls in liquidators



Newstead was established in 1998 with its first shops at Sim Lim Square and the old Funan DigitalLife Mall. Its last major move involved setting up at Marina Square Mall in mid-2016 following the closure of the old Funan complex. It will cease all retail operations by the end of the month. PHOTO: CMG



Homegrown electronics retailer Newstead Technologies owes creditors, including its staff, more than $60 million.

ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Olympic champ Joseph Schooling regains his competitive fire



Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling on the way to third place in the 50m butterfly at the Fina World Cup Singapore leg at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Nov 17, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



"I feel a fire within me. My mind and body were telling me it's time, I'm ready to start my push towards Tokyo and all the meets on the way," said Joseph Schooling.

Keppel Corp, SPH get majority control of M1



Pedestrians use their mobile devices near the M1 logo outside Paragon mall. ST FILE PHOTO



Keppel Corporation, with Singapore Press Holdings, has obtained majority control of telco M1 after long-term shareholder Axiata Group Bhd's acceptance of their joint offer of $2.06 per share for its entire stake of 28.6 per cent.

Chill out at home with cosy corners



Healthcare professional Ruth Poh, 37, at the indoor balcony of her house in Simei on Feb 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Cosy corners can be an escape from the hustle and bustle of life, and they are easy to create too.

