Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Feb 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 16.
Trump braces for wave of legal challenges to emergency declaration over border wall
US President Donald Trump said he was confident his declaration of a national emergency to unlock funds for his border wall would stand up in the Supreme Court, even as Democrats vowed to mount legal and legislative challenges against what they called an act of presidential overreach that violated the separation of powers.
Singapore parenting must evolve, says DPM Tharman as he warns against helicopter parenting
"Kids need a mix of high expectations set for them and encouragement to think independently, think originally and develop their own interests," Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said at an education conference at Hwa Chong Institution.
Keppel Corporation, with Singapore Press Holdings, has obtained majority control of telco M1 after long-term shareholder Axiata Group Bhd's acceptance of their joint offer of $2.06 per share for its entire stake of 28.6 per cent.
