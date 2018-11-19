Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 19.
China, US must realise they need to accommodate each other to resolve trade war: PM Lee
What happens next will depend on the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Nov 30 to Dec 1 and whether talks can be set on the right way, he noted.
Republican Rick Scott wins Florida US Senate seat after manual recount
In the recount of the Nov 6 election, Mr Scott won by 10,033 votes out of 8.19 million cast statewide. He took 50.05 per cent, compared with 49.93 per cent for three-term Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.
When can food poisoning kill and what to do to prevent it
More of the severe cases tend to be caused by bacteria rather than viruses. And a major factor that determines the severity of the illness is the kind of bacteria that caused it.
Ministers to make community visits to all constituencies by mid-2020: Ong Ye Kung
Mr Ong said the visits have become more informal, to allow for more "authentic" interaction and for a more accurate reflection of ground sentiments.
Even short physical activity has benefits: US health authorities
Previously, the recommendation was that at least 10 minutes are needed for activity to count.
Repurposing Golden Mile for younger generation
A hotel or co-working space could be some of the possible new uses of Golden Mile Complex, which is being studied for conservation, even as it waits for a buyer.
Hong Kong democracy leaders go on trial over Umbrella Movement
All nine face "public nuisance" charges for their participation in 2014's Umbrella Movement protests. The charges are based on colonial-era law and carry maximum jail terms of up to seven years.
British PM Theresa May: Getting rid of me risks delaying Brexit
"A change of leadership at this point isn't going to make the negotiations any easier... what it will do is mean that there is a risk that actually we delay the negotiations and that is a risk that Brexit gets delayed or frustrated," said Ms May.
CAAS kicks off campaign to remind holidaymakers to stay safe during flight
From ensuring that they are belted up even when the seat belt sign is switched off, to making sure that the window shades are up during taxi, take off and landing, the authority - through its social media platforms - is also taking the opportunity to explain the need for such rules.
Local celebrity Jacelyn Tay announces divorce on social media
The former Mediacorp actress did not divulge the reason behind the split, saying: "I do not think I owe anyone the reason for divorce except to my son."