Local celebrity Jacelyn Tay announces divorce on social media

Jacelyn Tay announced on social media that she is in the final stage of divorce proceedings with her husband Brian Wong.
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - Local celebrity Jacelyn Tay announced on Sunday (Nov 18) that she is splitting up with her husband of eight years.

The health coach and founder of wellness centre Body Inc posted on Instagram that she is at the final stage of divorce proceedings and acknowledged that "many may be shocked".

Tay married businessman Brian Wong in 2010. They have a seven-year-old son together, Zavier.

In her post, she assured fans: "Don't worry, me and Zavier are fine." She uploaded a picture of her sending her son off at the airport and a picture of him with his father on an airplane. The two are flying off to Europe for a holiday.

On Friday, Tay posted a family photo celebrating her son's achievements in school.

The former Mediacorp actress did not divulge the reason behind the split, saying: "I do not think I owe anyone the reason for divorce except to my son. Even if you guys know, you can't help or change anything for us. Hence, I ask all who truly care for me and Zavier to give us a peaceful Christmas this year."

I am at the final stage of divorce proceedings. Many may be shocked. Don't worry, me and Zavier are fine. . Happiness is never upon others but self. I always choose to be happy and optimistic no matter what happens. Only a happy person can bring happiness to those whom we love. . I do not think I owe anyone the reason for divorce except to my son. Even if you guys know, you can't help or change anything for us. Hence I ask all who truly care for me and Zavier to give us a peaceful Christmas this year. Zavier is now on flight with his daddy to explore Europe. I ask that no one comment here as I will delete all comments for my son's sake. If you truly love us and want to give support, just give a Like and pray for us. Thank you for your love. . . . 我的离婚手续就快办完了。我知道很多朋友都会惊讶。别担心，我和儿子都很好。 . 快乐从来就不是建立在任何人身上。自己快乐才能带给爱的人欢乐。 . 离婚的理由是很个人的事, 我无需解释。你们知道了，也不会改变什么，帮到什么。就让我们静静地度过这个圣诞。现在Zavier和爸爸飞到欧洲度假。大家无需在这里comment ，因为孩子的缘故，我会把所有的comment 删掉。如果你真心的要给我们祝福和支持，给个Like就够了。谢谢你们的爱。
